Nozzle kit for FR, 400 l/h - 450 l/h
Machine-specific nozzle kit comprising power nozzles and screw connections. For the optimal performance of Kärcher surface cleaners (400-450 l/h).
Machine-specific nozzle kit comprising power nozzles and screw connections. For the optimal performance of Kärcher surface cleaners (400 to 450 l/h). Suitable for the following models: 2.640-679, 2.640-355 and 2.641-065.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|400 / 450
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1