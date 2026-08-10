No more muddy paws – the pet wash brush as an addition to all OC 3 devices cleans quickly, thoroughly and gently. Ideal after walking the dog in bad weather – before you get in the car or when you get home. Whether you're just washing your pet's muddy paws or cleaning all their fur, the flexible silicon nubs not only make the brush comfortable for your pet but also remove impurities particularly effectively. To use it, connect the brush directly to the trigger gun on the OC 3. When you press the trigger, water flows through the brush. The combination of the gentle low pressure shower spray (comparable to the spray from a tap) and the mechanical effect of the nubs delivers outstanding cleaning power as well as a massage effect that many pets will enjoy. The dirt is loosened then washed straight off. Water is used very sparingly, which protects the battery and means that it can be used for sufficiently long periods of time.