RVM 4 Accessories Set

The accessory kit for the RVM 4 Comfort robot vacuum mop includes 1 main brush, 2 wiping mops, 2 side brushes and 2 filters. 

For consistently perfect cleaning performance: with the accessory kit, the RVM 4 Comfort robot vacuum mop cleans like a new device. The kit contains replacement parts that are easy to replace, ensure optimum cleaning performance and extend the lifetime of the RVM 4. It includes 1 main brush, 2 wiping mops, 2 side brushes and 2 filters. 

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 7
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 198 x 213 x 92
Compatible machines