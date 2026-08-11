RVM 4 Accessories Set
The accessory kit for the RVM 4 Comfort robot vacuum mop includes 1 main brush, 2 wiping mops, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.
For consistently perfect cleaning performance: with the accessory kit, the RVM 4 Comfort robot vacuum mop cleans like a new device. The kit contains replacement parts that are easy to replace, ensure optimum cleaning performance and extend the lifetime of the RVM 4. It includes 1 main brush, 2 wiping mops, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|7
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|198 x 213 x 92