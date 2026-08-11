RVM 4 Mop Set

For optimal cleaning results: high-quality microfibre mop set for wet mopping hard floors with the RVM 4 Comfort robot vacuum mop. 

The set contains four wiping mops for the RVM 4 Comfort robot vacuum mop. When the device is operated in wet cleaning mode, the high-quality microfibre mops ensure optimum cleaning results on all hard floors such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum. Light, dried-on dirt is reliably removed and dust is effectively bound in addition to vacuuming. Changing the mops is extremely easy thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener.

Features and benefits
Wiping mop with hook-and-loop fastener
  • Easy to attach and remove thanks to hook-and-loop fastener. 
  • Machine-washable up to 60 °C. Do not use fabric softener.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 4
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 130 x 130 x 28
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • For all hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC