The set contains four wiping mops for the RVM 4 Comfort robot vacuum mop. When the device is operated in wet cleaning mode, the high-quality microfibre mops ensure optimum cleaning results on all hard floors such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum. Light, dried-on dirt is reliably removed and dust is effectively bound in addition to vacuuming. Changing the mops is extremely easy thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener.