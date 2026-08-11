RVM 4 Mop Set
For optimal cleaning results: high-quality microfibre mop set for wet mopping hard floors with the RVM 4 Comfort robot vacuum mop.
The set contains four wiping mops for the RVM 4 Comfort robot vacuum mop. When the device is operated in wet cleaning mode, the high-quality microfibre mops ensure optimum cleaning results on all hard floors such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum. Light, dried-on dirt is reliably removed and dust is effectively bound in addition to vacuuming. Changing the mops is extremely easy thanks to the hook-and-loop fastener.
Features and benefits
Wiping mop with hook-and-loop fastener
- Easy to attach and remove thanks to hook-and-loop fastener.
- Machine-washable up to 60 °C. Do not use fabric softener.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|4
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|130 x 130 x 28
Application areas
- For all hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC