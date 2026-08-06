The set of 2 highly absorbent and hard-wearing Universal large EasyFix floor cleaning cloths fits the SC 1 Upright perfectly. The textile fabric with a special loop structure ensures particularly good dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienically clean cleaning results in corners and edges. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloths can be easily and quickly attached to the EasyFix floor nozzle of the SC 1 Upright: simply press on and you're done. During work, the cloth remains securely positioned and cannot slip. After cleaning, the used cloth can be removed without any contact with dirt: to do this, step on the foot tab on the cloth and pull the floor nozzle up and away from it.