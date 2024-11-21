Increase in cleaning performance by 50 % in laboratory comparison confirmed by independent institute*

The lab comparison undertaken by the independent institute SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH demonstrated a 50% increase in cleaning performance with the Kärcher eco!Booster**. The Kärcher eco!Boosters were compared with the suitable equivalent of the Kärcher standard flat jet***, each in all classes K 4 to K 7. In addition to the increased cleaning width, the lab comparison also demonstrates the resulting 50% increase in water and energy efficiency.

A multistage test method was applied for the lab test. In addition to the test on coloured panels, which had to be cleaned, the cleaning was also carried out on genuine weathered wooden floorboards. The resulting optimal cleaning distance was transferred into a measurable cleaning width with the aid of a beam sensor. As a result, the additional cleaning performance of the eco!Booster could be demonstrated.