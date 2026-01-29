Ash and dry vacuum cleaner AD 2
With integrated filter cleaning, long-lasting suction power and a 14-litre metal container: The powerful ash and dry vacuum cleaner for the safe removal of ash without contact with dirt.
Powerful, long-lasting, user-friendly, versatile and safe: With the AD 2 ash and dry vacuum cleaner with 600-watt turbine, removing ash couldn't be easier. Its integrated filter cleaning system provides long-lasting suction power, cleaning the clogged filter at the touch of a button so that the suction power is immediately increased again. Thanks to a single-part filter system with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter, as well as a practical handle on the container, this can be emptied easily, quickly and without having to come into contact with dirt. The metal container, a flexible suction hose made from coated metal and top quality flame-resistant material provide maximum safety when picking up ash. The bevelled hand tube provides optimum working comfort and performs impressively, particularly in corners and difficult-to-reach places in the chimney. This enables ashresidues to be fully vacuumed. Its compact design means that the ash vacuum cleaner can be stored in a small space at any time and the suction hose can be conveniently propped up against the device when not in use.
Features and benefits
Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning technology – filter cleaning at the touch of a buttonFor high and long-lasting suction power. Suitable for vacuuming large quantities of dirt.
Single-part filter system (flame-resistant) with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filterTo easily drain and clean the container without coming into contact with dirt. Extremely high level of comfort thanks to the fast filter removal in just one step.
Flame-resistant material, metal container and metal hose (jacketed)For maximum safety while vacuuming ash – even when used incorrectly.
Angled handheld tube
- For thorough cleaning of all corners and constricted places in the chimney.
1,2 metre suction hose made of jacketed metal
- For a high level of flexibility and flexible working.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- The container can be quickly and easily opened, closed and emptied.
Practical handle on the container
- For convenient emptying of the container.
Practical parking position on the device
- Easily accessible storage of the suction hose – ideal for setting the device down in the event of working interruptions.
Large cord hook
- For safe and convenient storage of the connecting cable.
Compact and lightweight design
- For space-saving device storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|600
|Suction Power (W)
|140
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 210
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 40
|Container capacity (l)
|14
|Container material
|Metal
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|82
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|345 x 330 x 440
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.2 m
- Suction hose material: metal, coated
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Polyester, flame-resistant
- Coarse dirt filter
- Coarse dirt filter, material: Metal
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Comfortable handle on container
- Leaning position for suction hose
- Cable hook
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Ash
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
- Barbecues