Powerful, long-lasting, user-friendly, versatile and safe: With the AD 2 ash and dry vacuum cleaner with 600-watt turbine, removing ash couldn't be easier. Its integrated filter cleaning system provides long-lasting suction power, cleaning the clogged filter at the touch of a button so that the suction power is immediately increased again. Thanks to a single-part filter system with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter, as well as a practical handle on the container, this can be emptied easily, quickly and without having to come into contact with dirt. The metal container, a flexible suction hose made from coated metal and top quality flame-resistant material provide maximum safety when picking up ash. The bevelled hand tube provides optimum working comfort and performs impressively, particularly in corners and difficult-to-reach places in the chimney. This enables ashresidues to be fully vacuumed. Its compact design means that the ash vacuum cleaner can be stored in a small space at any time and the suction hose can be conveniently propped up against the device when not in use.