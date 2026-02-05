The reliable and safe removal of ash, coarse dirt, but also fine dust particles is one job of the specially designed vacuuming specialists such as our powerful battery powered ash vac AD 2 Battery. A flexible suction hose made from coated metal, the flame-resistant catch pan with 14 litre volume and the robust flat pleated filter with upstream coarse dirt filter made from metal guarantee maximum safety and dust-free vacuuming. The innovative ReBoost function, which clears ash and dust from the filter at the touch of a button, ensures consistently high suction power. The necessary power and endurance is provided by the powerful 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with Real Time Technology for the display of the battery runtime on an integrated LCD display. Also places that are difficult to access can be easily reached with the bevelled hand tube, and a clever recess for the insertion of the suction hose in the housing of the compact device facilitates space-saving storage after the job is done.