Battery-powered ash and dry vacuum cleaners

For unlimited vacuuming of ash with long-lasting suction power thanks to the Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning system: The Kärcher battery-powered cordless ash vac, with 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery. For convenient removal of cold ash from the barbecue or fireplace.

Man vacuuming the barbecue with the battery ash and dry vacuum cleaner

Application

No cable, no limit: The Kärcher battery-powered ash vac AD 2 Battery

To ensure that nothing but pleasant memories is left over from the romantic evening around the fireplace or the barbecue with friends: The versatile battery-powered ash and dry vacuum cleaner AD 2 Battery. The tried-and-tested diversity of applications for barbecues, ashtrays and firebowls is now available in mobile form. The AD 2 Battery is part of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform and ensures safe ash removal without cable clutter and contact with dirt. And thanks to the Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning system, it restores the suction power at the push of a button, even with fine ash.

Man vacuums his barbecue with the Kärcher ash and dry vacuum cleaner

For simple removal of cold ash from the charcoal barbecue: thanks to the 18 V exchangeable battery without any extension cable.

Man is vacuuming his fireplace with the Kärcher ash and dry vacuum cleaner

Convenient vacuuming of the fireplace with sustained suction power, thanks to the Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning system.

Removing dry dirt with the Kärcher ash and dry vacuum cleaner

For versatile use in and around the house for the removal of dry dirt.

Exchaning battery ofKärcher battery-powered ash and dry vacuum cleaners

Can be used everywhere thanks to the powerful 18 V exchangeable battery from the Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

Functions

Thanks to clever functions such as the ReBoost filter cleaning and the use of flame-resistant materials, the batter-powered ash vac leaves nothing to be desired and removes cold ash in no time.

Ash vacuum
18 V Battery Power

Corded ash and dry vacuum cleaners

