Battery-powered ash and dry vacuum cleaners

Application

No cable, no limit: The Kärcher battery-powered ash vac AD 2 Battery

To ensure that nothing but pleasant memories is left over from the romantic evening around the fireplace or the barbecue with friends: The versatile battery-powered ash and dry vacuum cleaner AD 2 Battery. The tried-and-tested diversity of applications for barbecues, ashtrays and firebowls is now available in mobile form. The AD 2 Battery is part of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform and ensures safe ash removal without cable clutter and contact with dirt. And thanks to the Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning system, it restores the suction power at the push of a button, even with fine ash.