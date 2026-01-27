With the innovative Window Vac, Kärcher has revolutionised window cleaning. When you use the original Kärcher Window Vac, cleaning becomes child's play, saving you a great deal of time and effort. Thanks to the electrical suction, the annoyance of dripping water is now a thing of the past. The intelligent combination of the spray bottle and the microfibre wiping cloth, along with the suction function of the Window Vac, ensures extremely effective cleaning and sparkling clean windows – without streaks or residues. Furthermore, the handy and ergonomic Kärcher Window Vac allows for particularly hygienic window cleaning because there is no direct contact with dirty water. Thanks to the additional narrow suction nozzle, it can also effortlessly reach smaller or hard-to-reach areas such as those you find with lattice windows or display cabinets, for example. The result? There are no longer any limits on cleaning.