With the WV 5 Plus N, Kärcher – the inventor of the Window Vac – is launching a device onto the market that further perfects effortless, streak-free and drip-free window cleaning. With its extended battery running time, longer cleaning activities are also no problem either. Moreover, thanks to the practical exchangeable battery system, you just need to purchase a second battery and you can even clean windows without needing to take any breaks. The device handle, with its soft component, ensures that the WV 5 Plus N even surpasses its predecessor in terms of handling and ergonomics. Furthermore, the device is equipped with spacers on the suction nozzle. This feature allows for even better cleaning results right up to the edges. The scope of supply also includes a narrow suction nozzle for lattice windows. The perfect interplay between the spray bottle and the microfibre wiping cloth guarantees effective cleaning and, when combined with the Window Vac, also guarantees residue-free clean windows.