Window vac WV 5 Plus
The WV 5 Plus N Window Vac set ensures clean windows without any smears in no time – and with no drips. The exchangeable battery – optionally available for purchase separately – enables continuous cleaning.
With the WV 5 Plus N, Kärcher – the inventor of the Window Vac – is launching a device onto the market that further perfects effortless, streak-free and drip-free window cleaning. With its extended battery running time, longer cleaning activities are also no problem either. Moreover, thanks to the practical exchangeable battery system, you just need to purchase a second battery and you can even clean windows without needing to take any breaks. The device handle, with its soft component, ensures that the WV 5 Plus N even surpasses its predecessor in terms of handling and ergonomics. Furthermore, the device is equipped with spacers on the suction nozzle. This feature allows for even better cleaning results right up to the edges. The scope of supply also includes a narrow suction nozzle for lattice windows. The perfect interplay between the spray bottle and the microfibre wiping cloth guarantees effective cleaning and, when combined with the Window Vac, also guarantees residue-free clean windows.
Features and benefits
Removable batteryThanks to the removable and optional replacement battery, all windows can be cleaned without interruption.
Convenient edge cleaningThe manually adjustable distance holders enable perfect streak-free cleaning results right up to the edges.
Comfortable handle with battery level indicatorThe soft grip handle makes the device even more comfortable to use. 3 LEDs indicate the current battery charging status.
Exchangeable suction nozzle
- Choose between a large or small suction nozzle, based on the size of the cleaning surface.
Pleasantly quiet
- The low noise level of the Window Vac makes working even more pleasant.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
3 times faster
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip-free and streak-free results
- Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
- Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
Diverse applications
- The Window Vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors and shower cabins.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Working width of the narrow suction nozzle (mm)
|170
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery run time (min)
|35
|Battery charge time (min)
|185
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 105
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|0,7
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|125 x 280 x 325
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergents: Window cleaner RM 503, 20 ml
- Narrow suction nozzle
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles