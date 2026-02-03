The highest standard of window cleaning: the WV 5 Plus N battery from Kärcher – the inventor of the battery-powered Window Vac – enables effortless, streak-free and drip-free window cleaning with absolutely perfect results. The WV 5 Plus N battery includes a battery-powered Window Vac, a narrow suction nozzle (specially designed for lattice windows and narrow window surfaces), a spray bottle with microfibre wiper, detergent, a charging station and an exchangeable battery (for non-stop cleaning). The perfect interplay between the spray bottle and the microfibre wiping cloth ensures particularly effective cleaning. The battery running time has been substantially improved in comparison to the previous range. The spacers on the suction nozzle ensure even better cleaning results right up to the edges. The soft components in the device handle are another plus, ensuring that the WV 5 is even more comfortable to hold than the previous range of devices. The charging station can be used for recharging individual batteries as well as for secure storage of the complete Window Vac.