Window vac WV 5 Plus N Battery
WV 5 Plus N Battery: Battery powered Window Vac, spray bottle with microfibre wiping cloth, cleaning agent, charging station and exchangable battery. For drip-free, streak-free, non-stop cleaning.
The highest standard of window cleaning: the WV 5 Plus N battery from Kärcher – the inventor of the battery-powered Window Vac – enables effortless, streak-free and drip-free window cleaning with absolutely perfect results. The WV 5 Plus N battery includes a battery-powered Window Vac, a narrow suction nozzle (specially designed for lattice windows and narrow window surfaces), a spray bottle with microfibre wiper, detergent, a charging station and an exchangeable battery (for non-stop cleaning). The perfect interplay between the spray bottle and the microfibre wiping cloth ensures particularly effective cleaning. The battery running time has been substantially improved in comparison to the previous range. The spacers on the suction nozzle ensure even better cleaning results right up to the edges. The soft components in the device handle are another plus, ensuring that the WV 5 is even more comfortable to hold than the previous range of devices. The charging station can be used for recharging individual batteries as well as for secure storage of the complete Window Vac.
Features and benefits
Including replacement battery and charging stationClean without breaks thanks to replacement battery.
Convenient edge cleaningThe manually adjustable distance holders enable perfect streak-free cleaning results right up to the edges.
Comfortable handle with battery level indicatorThe soft grip handle makes the device even more comfortable to use. Three LEDs above the on/off switch show the current charging state.
Exchangeable suction nozzle
- Choose between a large or small suction nozzle, based on the size of the cleaning surface.
Pleasantly quiet
- The low noise level of the Window Vac makes working even more pleasant.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
3 times faster
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip-free and streak-free results
- Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
- Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
Diverse applications
- The Window Vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors and shower cabins.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Working width of the narrow suction nozzle (mm)
|170
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery run time (min)
|35
|Battery charge time (min)
|185
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 210
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|0,7
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|125 x 280 x 325
Scope of supply
- Battery: Exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP 10 (2 pc.)
- Battery charger: Battery charger + dockingstation (1 of each)
- Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergents: Window cleaner RM 503, 20 ml
- Narrow suction nozzle
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles