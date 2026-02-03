Window vac WV 6 Plus
With innovative squeegee blade technology and even more flexible in application: the WV 6 Plus cordless Window Vac for streak-free clean windows in next to no time.
Kärcher has improved its original cordless Window Vac again and developed an even more flexible model featuring innovative blade technology and longer battery runtime – the WV 6 Plus. The new wider suction blade allows you to remove excess fluid from entire surfaces without stopping. The cordless Window Vac's extra-long runtime of 100 minutes means you can keep going for even longer. You can also plan your cleaning precisely thanks to the display, which indicates the remaining battery runtime down to the nearest minute. As usual, the intelligent combination of spray bottle and microfibre wiping cloth, along with the suction function on the Window Vac, ensures extremely effective cleaning and sparkling clean windows – with no streaks or residues. The ergonomic WV 6 Plus cordless Window Vac by Kärcher also allows you to clean your windows in an especially hygienic way, because you do not come into direct contact with the dirty water.
Features and benefits
Improved blade technologyThe innovative long blade makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for applications close to the floor.
Extra-long battery running timeThe Window Vac's extra-long battery running time of 100 minutes enables uninterrupted cleaning.
Removable bladeThe squeegee blade can simply be detached from the suction nozzle and cleaned after each use.
Quick and hygienic tank draining
- Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
Pleasantly quiet
- The low noise level of the Window Vac makes working even more pleasant.
Display which indicates the remaining minutes of battery running time
- The battery charge display indicates the remaining minutes of battery running time. Cleaning can be planned more easily.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
Three times quicker
- Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip-free and streak-free results
- Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Diverse applications
- Suitable for all smooth surfaces, such as tiles, mirrors or shower cabins.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Dirty water container capacity (ml)
|150
|Battery run time (min)
|100
|Battery charge time (min)
|170
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 300
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|0,8
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|126 x 280 x 310
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: Quick charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergents: Window cleaner RM 503, 20 ml
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Videos
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles