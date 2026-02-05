Kärcher has improved its original cordless Window Vac again and developed an even more flexible model featuring innovative blade technology and longer battery runtime – the WV 6 Plus D500. The new wider suction blade allows you to remove excess fluid from entire surfaces without stopping. The cordless Window Vac's extra-long runtime of 100 minutes means you can keep going for even longer. You can also plan your cleaning precisely thanks to the display, which indicates the remaining battery runtime down to the nearest minute. As usual, the intelligent combination of spray bottle and microfibre wiping cloth, along with the suction function on the Window Vac, ensures extremely effective cleaning and sparkling clean windows – with no streaks or residues. The ergonomic WV 6 Plus D500 cordless Window Vac by Kärcher also allows you to clean your windows in an especially hygienic way, because you do not come into direct contact with the dirty water.