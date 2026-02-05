Battery hedge trimmer HGE 36-60 Battery
Fitted with a 180° rotating handle, a cuttings sweeper and two-level speed control: the powerful HGE 36-60 Battery battery powered hedge trimmer.
The powerhouse for perfect cuts: The Kärcher 36 V HGE 36-60 Battery battery hedge trimmer. Thanks to the two-step speed control, users can choose between maximum speed and maximum power, depending on the application. In addition, the saw function makes cutting thicker branches a breeze. An additional highlight is the handle, which can be rotated by 180° in multiple increments, therefore preventing your arms and shoulders from getting tired. Another practical feature: The cuttings sweeper attachment which transports the hedge cuttings, which would otherwise fall into the hedge, directly along the ground. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blade on the hedge trimmer ensures precise cutting results every time. The additional blade protector prevents damage to buildings and floors as well as to the blade itself. The lifting eye integrated in the blade protector also enables space-saving storage on the wall.
Features and benefits
Two-step speed controlDepending on the application, users can choose between maximum speed and maximum power. Level 1: high speed. Ideal for precise contour cuts. Level 2: high power. Ideal for cutting back thicker branches and dense hedges.
Rotatable rear handleThe handle can be rotated by 180° in multiple stages to provide a comfortable working position.
Hedge broomConveniently sweeps the hedge cuttings which would normally fall into the hedge along the ground in front of the user.
Saw function
- Particularly practical for hedges with occasional thicker branches.
Laser-cut and diamond-ground blade
- The blade ensures a precise cutting result.
Ergonomic handle design
- For a pleasant and secure hold also during longer work periods.
Control guard
- Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.
- With integrated suspension for practical wall storage.
2-hand safety circuit
- Against unintentional start of the hedge trimmer.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|60
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|26
|Speed regulation
|yes
|Speeds
|2
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|Level 1: 2700 / Level 2: 760
|Blade type
|laser-cut, diamond-ground
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Performance per battery charge * (m)
|max. 600 (2,5 Ah) / max. 1200 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 85 (2,5 Ah) / max. 170 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1077 x 213 x 183
* Hedge height: 1 m, one side cutting in level 1
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Blade guard
- Hedge broom
Equipment
- Handle: rotatable
- Saw function
- Control guard
- Hanging storage loop
Videos
Application areas
- Hedges
- Bushes