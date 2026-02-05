The Kärcher 36 V battery hedge trimmer HGE 36-60 Battery Set is a real powerhouse. Thanks to the two-step speed control, users can choose between maximum speed and maximum power, depending on the application. The handle can be rotated by 180° in multiple increments and thus ensures your comfort in every working position – all without your arms or shoulders getting tired, when making vertical cuts for example. The cuttings sweeper attachment is extremely practical. It ensures that the hedge cuttings, which would otherwise fall into the hedge, can be easily swept along the ground. The laser-cut and diamond-ground blade leaves behind very precise cutting results. The additional blade protector prevents damage to buildings and floors as well as to the blade itself, and the integrated lifting eye ensures space-saving storage on the wall. The saw function makes cutting thicker branches a breeze. One battery and a fast charger are included in the scope of supply.