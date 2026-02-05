Lightweight and manoeuvrable: with a cutting width of 32 cm, the LMO 2-18 Battery Set battery lawn mower is ideal for smaller lawns of up to 250 square metres. The cutting height can be adjusted to one of five levels, ranging from 25 to 60 mm. In combination with the powerful, brushless motor, the grass is always cut with precision. When mowing along edges or borders, lawn combs straighten the blades of grass, ensuring no blade is missed. The grass clippings are collected in the 30-litre grass catcher container. The height-adjustable guide handle ensures an upright, comfortable posture when mowing and the folding design makes for space-saving storage. The transport handle can also be used to carry the lightweight battery lawn mower wherever it is needed, for example up and down steps. One battery and a fast charger are included in the scope of supply.