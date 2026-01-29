The 18-volt battery lawn mower is lightweight, manoeuvrable and has a powerful brushless motor. Lawns of up to 350 square metres are mowed quickly and with precision. The working width is 34 centimetres. The cutting height can easily be adjusted as required to one of five levels, ranging from 25 to 60 millimetres. Thanks to the intelligent motor control of the iPower function, the speed automatically adjusts to the grass conditions during mowing. When edges or borders need to be mowed, the lawn combs straighten up the blades of grass for a better rate of capture. With the 2-in-1 mowing system, the grass clippings are evenly distributed over the lawn as a natural fertiliser during mulching or collected in the 35-litre grass catcher container – for non-stop mowing for longer. The guide handle is height-adjustable for a comfortable working position. When the frame is folded up, it takes up less space in storage. There are integrated transport handles for carrying up stairs and over steps with ease. Compatible with all exchangeable batteries from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.