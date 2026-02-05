The 18-volt battery lawn mower is lightweight, manoeuvrable and has a powerful brushless motor. Lawns of up to 350 square metres are mowed quickly and with precision. The working width is 34 cm and the cutting height can be adjusted to one of five levels, ranging from 25 to 60 mm. The intelligent iPower engine control system automatically adapts the speed to the grass conditions when mowing. Along edges or borders, lawn combs straighten the blades of grass, ensuring no blade is missed. The 2-in-1 mowing system allows the grass clippings to be evenly distributed over the lawn as a natural fertiliser during mulching or collected in the 35-litre grass catcher container – for non-stop mowing for longer. The guide handle is height-adjustable for a comfortable, ergonomic working position. The folding frame saves space when stored. Integrated transport handles are provided for carrying up stairs and over steps with ease. A battery and fast charger are included in the set.