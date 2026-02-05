With two 18-volt batteries and a powerful, brushless 36-volt motor, the LMO 5-18 Dual Battery is equally at home on large lawns of up to 550 m². Lightweight and manoeuvrable, the battery lawn mower can be pushed effortlessly over uneven terrain and around obstacles. The working width is 41 cm and the cutting height can be adjusted to one of six levels, ranging from 25 to 70 mm. When mowing, the intelligent iPower engine control system automatically adapts the speed to the grass conditions. Along edges or borders, lawn combs straighten the blades of grass, ensuring no blade is missed. The 2-in-1 mowing system allows the grass clippings to be evenly distributed over the lawn as a natural fertiliser during mulching or collected in the large 45-litre grass catcher container – for non-stop mowing for longer. The guide handle is telescopic for a comfortable, ergonomic working position. The folding frame takes up very little space when stored. There is a large, sturdy handle for carrying up stairs and over steps. The LMO 5-18 Dual Battery is compatible with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.