The battery-powered LTR 2-18 Battery Set lawn trimmer offers an efficient solution for cordless garden maintenance. The 18 V lawn trimmer allows for flexible working, with the battery and battery charger already included in the scope of supply. The twisted trimmer line ensures a precise cut of the lawn. The lawn trimmer easily reaches all corners or awkward areas in the garden that a lawn mower cannot access. The edge-trimming function ensures flawless edges: adjusted by simply turning the handle, it allows edges along paths and patios to be trimmed cleanly. The automatic trimmer line extension ensures optimum line length, adjusting the line to the ideal length each time the trimmer is switched on. The lawn trimmer is lightweight and well balanced, making it easy and comfortable to use. The plant guard maintains the necessary distance from plants and trees to protect them from damage during use.