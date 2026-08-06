Battery lawn trimmer LTR 2-18 Battery Set
The battery-powered LTR 2-18 Battery Set lawn trimmer is not only lightweight and ergonomic to hold, but also perfect for trimming lawn edges and small lawns.
The battery-powered LTR 2-18 Battery Set lawn trimmer offers an efficient solution for cordless garden maintenance. The 18 V lawn trimmer allows for flexible working, with the battery and battery charger already included in the scope of supply. The twisted trimmer line ensures a precise cut of the lawn. The lawn trimmer easily reaches all corners or awkward areas in the garden that a lawn mower cannot access. The edge-trimming function ensures flawless edges: adjusted by simply turning the handle, it allows edges along paths and patios to be trimmed cleanly. The automatic trimmer line extension ensures optimum line length, adjusting the line to the ideal length each time the trimmer is switched on. The lawn trimmer is lightweight and well balanced, making it easy and comfortable to use. The plant guard maintains the necessary distance from plants and trees to protect them from damage during use.
Features and benefits
Efficient cutting systemThe cutting function makes light work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The twisted line guarantees a precise cut and quiet operation.
Edge cuttingRotating trimmer head for clean, crisp lawn edges along patios and paths.
Fold-out plant guardProtects plants from damage when trimming alongside flowerbeds and close to trees.
Ergonomic handle design
- Comfortable working position which also takes it easy on your back, thanks to the two-handed grip design.
Automatic line extension
- Automatic adjustment guarantees the line is always the ideal length for the job.
Handy protective cover
- The protective cover protects the user from flying grass trimmings.
- The add-on rests make it simple to set the trimmer aside when taking a break from work.
Lightweight
- The device's low weight takes the hard work out of trimming the lawn.
Optimum use of trimmer blades
- Ideal for particularly work-intensive jobs, such as weeding.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (cm)
|25
|Strimmer cutter
|Line head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Trimmer line geometry
|twisted
|Line diameter (mm)
|1,6
|Speed (rpm)
|8400
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2
|Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m)
|max. 850 (2,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 20
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|94
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|945 x 317 x 928
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.0 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
Equipment
- Coil
- Plant guard
- Additional handle
- Rotatable trimmer head
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn
- Lawn edges