Battery lawn trimmer LTR 3-18
The battery-powered LTR 3-18 lawn trimmer is a genuine all-rounder. It easily reaches into corners and under obstacles, ensuring clean lawn edges.
The battery-powered LTR 3-18 lawn trimmer for perfect lawn care. Thanks to its twisted trimmer line, the 18 V lawn trimmer delivers a clean cut and easily reaches all corners and hard to reach areas in the garden that a lawn mower cannot access. The edge-trimming function creates a clean cut along paths and patios and can be adjusted by simply turning the handle. The automatic trimmer line extension ensures optimum line length, adjusting the line to the ideal length each time the trimmer is switched on. The angle of the trimmer head can be easily adjusted with your foot – no need to bend down. This allows for ease of trimming under obstacles or on embankments. A fold-away plant guard guarantees that the necessary distance from plants and trees is maintained, ensuring they are protected from damage during use. Ergonomic working is assisted by the adjustable second handle, the telescopic shaft, and the low weight of the lawn trimmer.
Features and benefits
Efficient cutting systemThe cutting function makes light work of corners and tight spaces in the garden. The twisted line guarantees a precise cut and quiet operation.
Edge cuttingRotating trimmer head for clean, crisp lawn edges along patios and paths.
Adjustable trimmer headErgonomic trimming solution, even under low obstacles such as garden benches.
Telescopic handle
- Adapts to suit the height of the individual user. For an upright working position that prevents backache and injury.
Fold-out plant guard
- Protects plants from damage when trimming alongside flowerbeds and close to trees.
Ergonomic handle design
Automatic line extension
- Automatic adjustment guarantees the line is always the ideal length for the job.
Handy protective cover
- The protective cover protects the user from flying grass trimmings.
Optimum use of trimmer blades
- Ideal for particularly work-intensive jobs, such as weeding.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- The device can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (cm)
|30
|Strimmer cutter
|Line head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Trimmer line geometry
|twisted
|Line diameter (mm)
|1,6
|Speed (rpm)
|8900
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m)
|max. 1100 (2,5 Ah) / max. 2200 (5,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 20 (2,5 Ah) / max. 40 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1015 x 317 x 1000
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
Equipment
- Coil
- Plant guard
- Tilt adjustment
- Additional handle
- Rotatable trimmer head
Videos
Application areas
- Lawn