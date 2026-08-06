The battery-powered LTR 3-18 Battery Set lawn trimmer for perfect lawn care. The 18 V lawn trimmer offers cordless freedom and comes with a compatible battery and fast charger. Thanks to its twisted trimmer line, the lawn trimmer delivers a clean cut and easily reaches all corners and hard-to-reach areas in the garden that a lawn mower cannot access. The edge-trimming function creates a clean cut along paths and patios and can be adjusted by simply turning the handle. The automatic trimmer line extension ensures optimum line length, adjusting the line to the ideal length each time the trimmer is switched on. The angle of the trimmer head can be easily adjusted with your foot – no need to bend down. This allows for ease of trimming under obstacles or on embankments. A fold-away plant guard guarantees that the necessary distance from plants and trees is maintained, ensuring they are protected from damage during use. Ergonomic working is assisted by the adjustable second handle, the telescopic shaft, and the low weight of the lawn trimmer.