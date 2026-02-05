The 18 V cordless leaf blower set from Kärcher supplies powerful performance for all jobs involving fallen leaves. The blower achieves a maximum air speed of 210 km/h while being perfectly balanced, allowing it to fit ergonomically in the hand. To enable leaves to be loosened and moved in a targeted manner, the leaf blower features a removable flat nozzle with scraper edge. An 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery and a battery charger are included in the scope of supply.