Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery Set
The powerful 18 V Kärcher Battery Power cordless leaf blower comes in a set with a battery and battery charger. It achieves a maximum air speed of 210 km/h while being perfectly balanced, allowing it to fit ergonomically in the hand.
The 18 V cordless leaf blower set from Kärcher supplies powerful performance for all jobs involving fallen leaves. The blower achieves a maximum air speed of 210 km/h while being perfectly balanced, allowing it to fit ergonomically in the hand. To enable leaves to be loosened and moved in a targeted manner, the leaf blower features a removable flat nozzle with scraper edge. An 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery and a battery charger are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Blow tubePowerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Detachable flat nozzleFor precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Integrated scraper edgeWet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
- Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
- The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Air speed (km/h)
|max. 210
|Air flow rate (m³/h)
|220
|Speed regulation
|no
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 400 (2,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 22 (2,5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|975 x 170 x 305
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Blow tube
- Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge
Videos
Application areas
- Leaves
- Green waste
- Pathways around the house
- Areas around the home and garden