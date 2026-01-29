Battery pressure sprayer PSU 4-18
No tedious manual pumping: With the battery powered pressure sprayer PSU 4-18 you look after your plants in the garden with spray mist, fertilisers or sprays at the touch of a button.
The battery powered plant sprayer PSU 4-18 assists you in the garden with the spreading of liquids for the maintenance and protection of your plants. Whether it is fertilising, eliminating pests, tackling weeds or watering small seedlings – the PSU 4-18 is perfect for all applications mentioned with its spray mist/spray jet. There is no longer a need for exhausting manual pumping for the pressure build-up. With a simple touch of the button you activate the pump of the pressure sprayer. The spray jet can be switched on as needed using the trigger on the lance, put into continuous operation or can be continuously adjusted directly at the nozzle from a fine mist to the point jet. The shoulder strap facilitates carrying the battery powered pressure sprayer and one hand is always free. The 4-litre tank has an integrated filling level indicator and the tank cover also serves as a measuring cup for measuring the spray. The lance can be extended to 75 cm for ergonomic work, also in more distant areas. In order to store the 18 V plant spray in a space-saving manner, the lance can be removed and secured at the lance clip on the battery insert.
Features and benefits
Telescopic spray lanceExtended range, easier accessibility of places that are difficult to reach.
Lockable operating triggerFor simple and fatigue-free operation.
Infinitely variable spraying patternDepending on the application, the user can switch between a fine mist and point jet.
4-litre tank with filling level indicator
- Constant view of liquid level.
Integrated measuring cup in tank cover
- Quick measuring of spray.
Spray lance holder on the device
- For space-saving storage.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: Remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Working pressure (bar)
|3
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 30
|Water tank volume (l)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 400 (2,5 Ah) / max. 800 (5,0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|750 x 182 x 365
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Shoulder strap
- Measuring cup
Equipment
- Telescopic spray lance: 0.45 m, 0.75 m
- Lockable operating trigger
- Lance fixation clip
- Filling level indicator
Videos
Application areas
- Plant protection and maintenance
- Plant watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Delicate plants (e.g. seedlings)