Chemicals

Choosing the right detergent plays a key role in many cleaning tasks. Dirt can often only be removed by using a detergent since the other three factors cannot be increased indefinitely. Where dirt is burnt on to a baking tray, for example, a long contact time and laborious scrubbing are no longer of any use; it is only when a suitable detergent or household remedy is used that the tray can be restored to its former glory. Chemicals can also be used to remove water-insoluble dirt. The surface tension of the water is reduced, meaning that the entire surface can be wetted and the cleaning solution can penetrate even the smallest of cracks and pores.