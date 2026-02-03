Handheld Cleaner OC Handheld Compact
The OC Handheld Compact medium pressure cleaner with lithium-ion battery, foldable handle and suction hose for versatile mobile cleaning, independent of power and water connection.
The OC Handheld Compact is a compact, handheld medium pressure cleaner for flexible, mobile use. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and the 5-metre suction hose for external water sources, you can clean independently of a power or water connection – ideal for on the go and around the house. The lightweight, innovative design with retractable handle enables space-saving storage and easy transport. With the 2-stage pressure adjustment, the pressure can be adjusted between approx. 6 and 15 bar, ideal for cleaning sensitive surfaces or extending the battery run time to up to 30 minutes. An LED indication provides information about the mode and battery run time. The 4-in-1 Multi Jet allows you to quickly switch between 4 spray types, while the Kärcher nozzle technology ensures gentle and effective cleaning. Detergent can be applied with the nozzle provided for this purpose. Perfect for quick, uncomplicated use without time-consuming set-up, whether camping, after cycling or hiking tours or in the garden. The battery can be charged via USB-C. It is not compatible with garden hose connectors.
Features and benefits
Mobile cleaningWith the suction hose provided and the integrated battery, you can easily clean on the go – independent of water and power connections (not compatible with garden hose connector). Flexible for use in many different cleaning tasks, e.g., for bicycles, garden and camping equipment, dogs or spot cleaning on the car. The USB type C charging socket on the device enables flexible charging even when on the move, e.g. in the car or at the powerbank.
Pressure adjustment with LED indicationDepending on the cleaning task, you can switch between Max (15 bar) and eco!Mode¹⁾ (approx. 6 bar). Ideal for delicate surfaces or to extend the battery run time to up to 30 min. The LED light provides information about the current charge status of the battery.
Lightweight and compact device designMinimises space consumption during transport and storage – the innovative device design allows the handle to be folded away after use. This minimises the pack size of the OC Handheld Compact. Thanks to its lightweight and minimalist design, the device is easy to handle and sits comfortably in the hand, even when used for long periods.
Effective and gentle medium pressure
- Thanks to the efficient Kärcher nozzle technology and the 4-in-1 Multi Jet, the pressure washer cleans gently and saves water. Dirt is removed very effectively.
- Ideal choice to protect sensitive components on bikes, such as bearings, seals or hubs.
- Reliable and precise cleaning, even in hard-to-reach places.
Comprehensive range of accessories
- The Multi Jet combines four spray types in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head.
- The suction hose makes it possible to use water from external water sources such as a canister, bucket or stream. Maximum freedom of movement thanks to 5 m length.
- The detergent jet makes it easy to apply detergent across a large surface for even more effective cleaning of stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 15
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Flow rate (l/h)
|150
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|7,2
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / 12 eco!efficiency mode: / 30
|Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
|3
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|254 x 71 x 186
¹⁾ In the eco!Mode setting, water consumption is reduced on average by 24% and energy consumption on average by 54% compared to the highest setting (Max mode).
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 5 V / 2 A USB cable + adapter (1 of each)
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- Suction hose
- Detergent bottle
Equipment
- Water suction
- Integrated water filter
- Foldable handle
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Tent/camping equipment
- Pets/dogs
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Sports equipment (surfboard, kayak, stand-up paddle board)
- Strollers/buggies
- Rubbish bins
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Blinds/roller shutters