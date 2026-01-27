The Kärcher "K3" – say "Goodbye" to normal dirt. High-pressure cleaner with Quick Connect gun, 6 m high-pressure hose suitable for occasional use around the home, e.g. on bicycles, garden fences and motorbikes. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface being cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS). The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The "K3" pump is protected by a water filter - for a long service life.