Garden watering the clever way: Thanks to high suction power and pressure performance, the compact and long-lasting garden pump BP 5.000 Garden from Kärcher makes possible the comfortable, environmentally friendly and cost-saving use of water from water butts, tanks, etc. The robust pump has a low weight and can be comfortably transported thanks to its ergonomic handle. The garden pump is maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. The large foot switch allows you to switch the pump on and off comfortably in a way that is gentle on your back. The materials used in the pump are of a high quality and guarantee a long lifetime. An extended warranty of five years is also possible. The BP 5.000 Garden can also be upgraded to a pump with an automatic Start/Stop function by installing an electronic pressure switch. Then it can also be used as a service water supply in the household.