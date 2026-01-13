Whether it is for consistently pressurised watering of the garden, or for supplying water to your washing machine or toilet: The long-lasting and maintenance-free quality pump BP 7 Home & Garden is ideally suited for utilising alternative water sources to supply reclaim water. The BP 7 switches itself on independently thanks to the automatic start/stop function – and then back off again. In an emergency, the dry-running protection feature switches the pump off, an error indication will light up. The 5-stage running gear impresses with its high performance, efficiency and quiet operation. The BP 7 Home & Garden requires a lower motor rating than conventional jet pumps with the same flow rate – energy saving: approx. 30 per cent. This pump is distinguished not only by its comfort features such as the integrated foot switch, two outlets for simultaneous operation of two connected devices and noise-absorbing rubber feet, but also by its safety features, such as the standard prefilter and the integrated non-return valve for reliable operation. Kärcher offers an extended warranty of 5 years.