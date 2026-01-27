When fast action is required in the case of flooding in the house and basement, the Kärcher SP 16,000 Flood Box is the perfect solution for large water volumes. The box contains all necessary items for quick deployment. With the powerful dirty water pump SP 16,000 Dirt up to 16,000 l/h can be pumped out. The pumps can handle dirt particles of up to 20 mm. In the case of heavier contamination, as is the case with flooding, the box can be used as an additional prefilter with its coarse mesh - thus protecting the pump impeller against blockages. The Quick Connect connection thread enables quick and simple connection of the 1 1/4" fabric hose in the set. As the hose clamp has a wing bolt, the connection is made without any tools. The 10 metre long hose is perfect for transporting away large water volumes. It can be rolled up flat and stored in the box to save space.