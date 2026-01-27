Submersible dirty water pump SP 16.000 Flood Box
The Kärcher SP 16,000 Flood Box for emergencies such as flooding or high water: With dirty water pump, fabric hose and coarse meshed carrying case which can be used as a prefilter.
When fast action is required in the case of flooding in the house and basement, the Kärcher SP 16,000 Flood Box is the perfect solution for large water volumes. The box contains all necessary items for quick deployment. With the powerful dirty water pump SP 16,000 Dirt up to 16,000 l/h can be pumped out. The pumps can handle dirt particles of up to 20 mm. In the case of heavier contamination, as is the case with flooding, the box can be used as an additional prefilter with its coarse mesh - thus protecting the pump impeller against blockages. The Quick Connect connection thread enables quick and simple connection of the 1 1/4" fabric hose in the set. As the hose clamp has a wing bolt, the connection is made without any tools. The 10 metre long hose is perfect for transporting away large water volumes. It can be rolled up flat and stored in the box to save space.
Features and benefits
Ready-to-use submersible pump setBox contains everything for quick and demanding applications in dirty water.
Ceramic face seal.For an extra long lifetime.
Practical plastic box with meshesPump box functions as a carrying case as well as additional prefilter for an especially high level of dirt.
Height-adjustable float switch
- Increases the flexibility when setting the switch-on and switch-off point of the pumps and prevents dry running.
Quick Connect
- Connection thread for quickly and simply connecting 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses or a G1 connection.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 20 mm in size.
1 1/4" drainage hose
- Larger diameter for increased flow.
Includes stainless steel hose clamp with wing screw
- Enables connection without tools.
Possibility of fixing the float switch
- For switching to continuous operation.
Comfortable carrying handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|550
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 16000
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery head (m)
|8
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0,8
|Grain size (mm)
|max. 20
|Immersion depth (m)
|max. 7
|Min. residual water, manual (mm)
|25
|Residual water height (mm)
|25
|Connection thread
|G1 1/2
|Pressure-side connection thread
|G1/2 internal thread
|Power cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|229 x 238 x 303
Scope of supply
- Hose connection piece: G1, 1”, 1 1/4”, 1 1/2”
- Includes 10 m fabric hose set (1 ¼")
- Includes stainless steel hose clamp
Equipment
- Comfortable carrying handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Possibility of fixing the float switch
- Flexible, height-adjustable float switch
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously to ensure the minimum quantity of residual water
- Ceramic face seal.
Application areas
- Use in event of flooding
- Pumping water from garden ponds