Whether it is petals, sand, leaves or grit: the effective and ergonomic S 4 Twin 2-in-1 sweeper ensures dazzling appearances around the house and garden in record time all year round. Apart from the standard side brushes for dry waste, the S 4 Twin 2-in-1 is also equipped with two additional side brushes with harder bristles for wet waste. With its powerful roller brush and 680 m sweeping width, it easily manages areas of up to 2400 m² per hour. The waste lands directly in the 20-litre waste container. The long bristles of the side brushes ensure thorough cleanliness right to the edge. The infinitely variable push handle can be optimally adapted to the height of the respective user. Thanks to the bayonet fitting screws can no longer get lost when adjusting the height. The sweeper can be easily collapsed as required without stooping thanks to a footplate at the frame and carried by the handle – for space-saving storage. The tool-free side brush attachment is unique. The sweeper is ready for use in no time. The waste hopper can be easily removed and safely put down and emptied without any contact with dirt.