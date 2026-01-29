Hard floors and low-pile carpets are independently and systematically cleaned by the RCV 5 smart cleaning robot. Dry dirt is transported into the built-in waste container by the rotating brush, the side brush for the edges and the fan. The ultrasonic sensor detects carpets that would be better cleaned using the Auto Boost function for maximum suction power. The RCV 5 doesn't just vacuum but can also wet mop. In mopping mode, carpets are automatically avoided. Via the app, the RCV 5 is sent on an exploration tour and will automatically create a map of the rooms by detecting the surroundings (LiDAR). Individual cleaning parameters can be set for every room. For example, which rooms should be vacuumed, mopped or not cleaned. Thanks to the dual-laser system with camera, the top model RCV 5 also detects and avoids flat obstacles such as cables, socks or shoes. Additional sensors prevent the device from falling, for example, down stairs. For cleaning, you can conveniently start the RCV 5 via the app, using a preset individual schedule or by pressing a button on the device. If the cleaning robot needs help, in many situations it will tell you via voice output.