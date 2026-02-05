The RCX 6 robotic lawnmower navigates without a boundary wire thanks to GPS, the RTK antenna and the AI camera. Precise positioning enables mowing in parallel tracks and ensures efficient lawn care in the shortest possible time. Up to 3000 square metres of lawn can be maintained effortlessly. A cutting height of between 2 and 10 centimetres can be selected and set automatically via the app depending on the area. In addition, the basic settings can be read and adjusted on the LCD display. Obstacles are intelligently recognised and avoided – the distance depends on the type of obstacle. This allows the RCX 6 to mow close to trees while keeping a safe distance from animals such as hedgehogs. The all-wheel drive not only masters inclines of up to 70 percent, but also ensures that turns are particularly gentle on the lawn. The working areas are mapped by remote app control or automatically by AI surface recognition. The working area can be divided into different zones and also provided with no-go zones. Individual settings for the schedule, driving behaviour and much more can be adjusted via the app.