Robotic lawn mower RCX 6
Thanks to its all-wheel drive, the RCX 6 robotic lawnmower masters challenging terrain while protecting the lawn. Wire-free and fully automatic mowing is made possible by GPS, RTK and the AI camera.
The RCX 6 robotic lawnmower navigates without a boundary wire thanks to GPS, the RTK antenna and the AI camera. Precise positioning enables mowing in parallel tracks and ensures efficient lawn care in the shortest possible time. Up to 3000 square metres of lawn can be maintained effortlessly. A cutting height of between 2 and 10 centimetres can be selected and set automatically via the app depending on the area. In addition, the basic settings can be read and adjusted on the LCD display. Obstacles are intelligently recognised and avoided – the distance depends on the type of obstacle. This allows the RCX 6 to mow close to trees while keeping a safe distance from animals such as hedgehogs. The all-wheel drive not only masters inclines of up to 70 percent, but also ensures that turns are particularly gentle on the lawn. The working areas are mapped by remote app control or automatically by AI surface recognition. The working area can be divided into different zones and also provided with no-go zones. Individual settings for the schedule, driving behaviour and much more can be adjusted via the app.
Features and benefits
Navigation by GPS and RTK
- No boundary wire is required, which means there is no need for lengthy installation or time-consuming wire adjustments.
- Thanks to communication with satellites and the RTK antenna, the position can be determined down to the centimetre in order to define precise working areas.
- The mowing area is mapped very simply by direct remote control of the robotic lawnmower.
AI camera
- The 3D stereo camera recognises surfaces such as grass or stone and can therefore independently map the mowing area.
- The AI-powered camera intelligently recognises objects and adapts the driving behaviour depending on the obstacle. The robotic lawnmower approaches trees and bushes, but keeps a large distance from living creatures.
- If the GPS signal is weak, the camera helps with navigation so that the robotic lawnmower drives efficiently and safely.
Parallel track mowing
- The robotic lawnmower mows in parallel tracks for maximum efficiency. The distance between the tracks can be customised.
- If tracks are to be avoided, the robotic lawnmower can also change direction after each mowing operation or select a custom angle for mowing.
All-wheel drive
- With its three driven wheels, the robotic lawnmower can climb and mow inclines of up to 70 percent.
- On uneven surfaces, the robotic lawnmower can free itself from difficult situations.
- It can travel over higher thresholds, e.g. to switch between two areas of different heights.
Gentle turning
- The interaction of the wheels with the 360° flexible rear wheel allows the robotic lawnmower to turn smoothly and gently to protect the grass.
Automatic cutting height adjustment
- The cutting height can be selected within a wide range of 2 to 10 centimetres.
- The cutting height is adjusted electronically by setting it in the app.
- A different cutting height can be selected for each mowing zone, which the robotic lawnmower then adjusts independently.
Double mower deck
- Thanks to the two blade discs, the robotic lawnmower has a large cutting width of 35 centimetres for faster and more efficient mowing.
Rain sensor
- The robotic lawnmower uses its sensor to detect rain and then returns to the charging station until the lawn is dry again.
- The setting can be customised if operating in the rain or other time-outs are required.
LCD display
- The large LCD display allows the status of the robotic lawnmower to be read off the device at any time.
- The basic settings can be made via the display on the device itself.
Automatic schedule with multi-zones
- The robotic lawnmower creates a customised schedule depending on the area and condition, which the RCX 6 then carries out regularly.
- Different zones can be created, between which the robotic lawnmower can switch independently and selectively.
- The schedule can be customised, e.g. to avoid driving into a certain mowing zone at a certain time of day.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance (m²)
|3000
|Mower type
|Free-swinging blades
|Number of blades
|6
|Cutting width (cm)
|35
|Cutting height (cm)
|2 / 10
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 70
|Mowing application
|Mulching
|Navigation technology
|GPS / RTK / AI camera
|Camera type
|3D stereo
|Definition of mowing area
|GPS localisation / Grass detection
|Narrowest corridor width (cm)
|80
|Number of mowing zones (Piece(s))
|max. 10
|Battery charge time (min)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|18
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|5
|Charging current (A)
|5
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|60
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|black
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|868 x 535 x 297
|Robot dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|735 x 510 x 270
|Robot weight (kg)
|14,4
|Mowing duration per battery charge (min)
|75
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|29,8
Scope of supply
- Charging station
- RTK antenna
- Ground pegs for fixing the charging station: 8 Piece(s)
- Ground pegs for fixing the RTK antenna: 4 Piece(s)
- Screws for installing the RTK antenna: 4 Piece(s)
- Mower blades and screws: 18 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Navigation system: Systematic strips
- No-go zones
- Edge cutting function
- Sensor technology: Optical sensor/ Rain sensor/ Lift sensor/ anti-tilt sensor/ Impact sensor
- LoRa®
- operation using app
- Connection via WLAN
- Connection via Bluetooth
- smart services/features in the app
- PIN code lock
- OTA firmware update
- Floating cutting deck
- All-wheel drive
- Display
- rain delay
- Number of wheels: 3 Piece(s)
- Spot lights
- Carrying handle
- Theft protection
Videos
Application areas
- Lawns of all types with grass up to 10 cm high and inclines of up to 70 percent