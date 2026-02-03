The handy SE 2 Spot spray extraction cleaner is the perfect helper for instantly removing stains on upholstery and textiles in a targeted manner. The SE 2 Spot makes quick work of dirt and odours, effectively removing food and drink stains for example. Thanks to its compact design, the spray extraction cleaner is particularly easy to use and takes up little space when stowed. That means it’s quickly ready for operation whenever you need to deal with unexpected dirt. The large operating radius made possible by the 4.5-metre cable allows for flexible cleaning anywhere in a room. The practical accessory storage on the device itself means that all attachments are quickly to hand and ready for use. Includes upholstery spray extraction nozzle and detergent.