Cleaning deep into the fibres with maximum freedom of movement – the SE 3-18 Compact Battery Set spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces thoroughly and, best of all, without leaving a residue. Thanks to its compact design, the device is not only easy to handle but can also be used when there's no power outlet nearby, due to the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery. This takes the hassle out of cleaning vehicle interiors thoroughly. You thus remove dirt from car seats, floor mats and the boot as well as garden furniture and upholstery in an instant – just as powerfully as with our corded spray extraction cleaners. The long and flexible suction hose with built-in detergent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in hard-to-reach spaces. Even after cleaning, the spray extraction cleaner will impress you with its hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose, and thus prevents bacteria and odour formation. Totally in line with the motto of 'clean vehicle, clean cleaning device'.