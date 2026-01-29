Cleaning deep into the fibres with maximum freedom of movement – the SE 3-18 Compact Battery Set 2.5 spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces thoroughly and, best of all, without leaving a residue. Thanks to its compact design, the device is not only handy but can also be used when there's no power outlet nearby, due to the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery. This takes the hassle out of cleaning vehicle interiors thoroughly. It can be used to remove dirt from car seats, floor mats and the boot, as well as garden furniture and upholstery, in an instant – just as thoroughly as with our corded spray extraction cleaners. The long and flexible suction hose with a built-in detergent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in hard-to-reach places. Even after cleaning, the spray extraction cleaner will impress you with its hygienic system cleaning function, which removes dirt from the device and hose, preventing bacteria and odours from developing. This is true to the principle of 'clean vehicle, clean cleaning device'.