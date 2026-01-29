Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact Home
The spray extraction cleaner is ideal for cleaning textile surfaces, such as upholstered furniture, carpets and car seats. With maximum freedom of movement thanks to the 18 V battery plus a system cleaning function to clean the device itself.
Deep cleaning meets maximum freedom of movement: the SE 3-18 Compact Home spray extraction cleaner gets textile surfaces clean down to the fibre, leaving no irritating residues and working just as effectively as a corded spray extraction cleaner. It takes the hard work out of a deep clean, enabling you to remove dirt from upholstery, mattresses and carpets in the house, garden furniture and the interior of your car or motorhome in no time at all. Thanks to the compact design, the device is not only easy to handle but can also be used when there's no power outlet nearby, thanks to the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery (not included in the scope of supply). The long and flexible suction hose with built-in detergent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in hard-to-reach spaces. It takes clean tools to deliver clean results: with the help of its hygienic system cleaning function, the spray extraction cleaner also removes any dirt and bacteria in the device itself, preventing unpleasant odours. True to the motto "clean vehicle, clean cleaning device".
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology with upholstery and crevice nozzles for optimal cleaning resultsCleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Effortless and fast cleaning due to efficient spray extraction cleaning method. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery (not included as standard in scope of supply)Maximum freedom of movement thanks to work independent of the power supply. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Hygienic flush functionAfter cleaning, the device is cleaned using the flush function. This removes any residual dirt and avoids unpleasant odours from the build-up of bacteria. Enables immediate storage of the clean device.
Convenient 2-in-1 hose
- Inside spray hose for great cleaning convenience.
- Long, flexible suction hose for convenient cleaning, especially in difficult-to-access and narrow spaces.
- With swivel joint on hose for even greater freedom of movement.
Two-tank system
- Simple filling of the fresh water tank.
- Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
Practical accessory and hose storage
- Easily transported with just one hand – all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
- All accessories are always attached to the device, so you can rely on them being there at the point of use.
Compact design.
- Flexible, also in narrow areas or areas that are difficult to access.
- With practical handle for fast and convenient transport of the device.
Storage area for small accessories
- Practical for temporary storage during cleaning.
- Perfect for sponges, cloths and other small parts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|184
|Working width (mm)
|75
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|1,7
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|2,9
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 12 (2,5 Ah) / approx. 24 (5,0 Ah)
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|414 x 225 x 261
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Upholstery spray extraction nozzle
- Crevice nozzle for spray extraction cleaning
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
Equipment
- System Cleaning Function
- Practical hose and accessory storage
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Upholstered furniture
- Upholstery
- Car seats
- Carpets