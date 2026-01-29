Deep cleaning meets maximum freedom of movement: the SE 3-18 Compact Home spray extraction cleaner gets textile surfaces clean down to the fibre, leaving no irritating residues and working just as effectively as a corded spray extraction cleaner. It takes the hard work out of a deep clean, enabling you to remove dirt from upholstery, mattresses and carpets in the house, garden furniture and the interior of your car or motorhome in no time at all. Thanks to the compact design, the device is not only easy to handle but can also be used when there's no power outlet nearby, thanks to the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery (not included in the scope of supply). The long and flexible suction hose with built-in detergent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in hard-to-reach spaces. It takes clean tools to deliver clean results: with the help of its hygienic system cleaning function, the spray extraction cleaner also removes any dirt and bacteria in the device itself, preventing unpleasant odours. True to the motto "clean vehicle, clean cleaning device".