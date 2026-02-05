Deep cleaning impact combined with ergonomic design and multifunctionality: the SE 4 spray extraction cleaner with its attractive pull-behind design ensures a hygienic clean right down to the fibres of many textile surfaces. Tried-and-tested spray extraction technology from Kärcher delivers the best cleaning results: fresh tap water and the Kärcher Carpet Cleaner RM 519 are sprayed deep into the textile fibres under pressure and then vacuumed back up together with the loosened dirt – ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. The device is a multifunctional 3-in-1 product, also working as a fully-fledged wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The large translucent 4-litre fresh water tank is impact-resistant and can be removed, making it is easy to fill and empty. The dirty water that is vacuumed up is collected in the container. The 3-in-1 carrying handle is designed to make carrying, opening, closing and emptying the container hassle-free. The accessories supplied can be neatly stowed away on the device itself. The device is easy to clean after use to ensure a long product life.