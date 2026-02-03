Using steam to tackle dirt: The Kärcher SC 2 Upright can clean any sealed hard floor – even wood. With its preset, easy-to-use steam flow control with two steps, thorough cleaning using the Kärcher steam mop removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all typical household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. The steam mop heats up in an instant and is immediately ready for use with a fillable and removable fresh water tank, incl. descaling cartridge. The operating status of the device is displayed via the colour codes displayed in the LEDs on the handle. The combination is perfect: for an even deeper clean and fast changeover of cloths without any contact with dirt, Kärcher floor cleaning cloths are fastened to the EasyFix floor nozzle by means of a hook-and-loop fastener.