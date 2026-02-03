Steam mop SC 3 Upright
Effortless deep cleaning of hard floors: the easy-to-use SC 3 Upright premium steam mop eliminates up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾.
The SC 3 Upright steam mop from Kärcher ensures deep cleanliness on all hard floors without any worries and with the simplest handling: the steam is conveniently regulated via three preset levels to suit the surface. The highest-quality model in the Upright range heats up in seconds. Thanks to the fresh water tank, which can be filled and removed at any time, including the descaling cartridge, this steam mop is ready for use in no time. The current operating status is indicated via colour codes on the LED band. Thorough cleaning removes up to 99.999% of all viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. When it comes to thorough cleaning, the SC 3 Upright is far superior to conventional methods, such as using a mop, thanks to the combination of the EasyFix floor nozzle and high-quality floor cleaning cloths. Changing the cloth on the floor nozzle without any contact with dirt is convenient thanks to the hook-and-loop fastening. Simply step on the large tab on the floor cleaning cloth and pull the device upwards. For a soft touch: even carpeted floors can easily be given a new lease of life using the carpet glider.
Features and benefits
Preset steam flow control in three steps for cleaning different surfacesSelection options of floor covering symbols for wood, tiles and carpet to set the ideal steam flow.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work. The intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the service life of the device.
Short heat-up timeWith a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
The LED strap on the handle signalises heat-up and whether it is ready to use
- Extremely easy application thanks to the device's continuous feedback to the user regarding its operating status.
- Red pulsating light indicates the device is heating up and a constant green light indicates that the device is ready to use.
EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
- Ergonomic and effective cleaning with full floor contact for every body height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Intelligent water hardness setting
- Water hardness can be individually adjusted from soft to very hard.
- The device has a long service life thanks to optimal protection from limescale.
Carpet glider to freshen up carpets
- Give carpeted floors a new lease of life easily and conveniently using the carpet glider.
On/off switch on the device
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 60
|Heating output (W)
|1600
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Heat-up time (min)
|0,5
|Tank capacity (l)
|0,5
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|314 x 207 x 1185
¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae). / ³⁾ The minimum factor by which the product life is extended, based on internal tests with a water hardness of 20 °dH and carbonate hardness of 15 °dH.
Scope of supply
- EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 1 Piece(s)
- Carpet glider
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
Equipment
- Safety valve
- Steam flow control: on handle (three-step)
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Integrated on/off switch
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Freshen up carpeted floors