Accessories for wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Kärcher offers a comprehensive and useful range of accessories for daily use as well as for special applications. The range of accessories covers the correct suction nozzle, the appropriate hose through to special filter systems. Different battery sizes and battery chargers are available for the wet and dry vacuum cleaners. The corded and battery-operated Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners in combination with the comprehensive accessories for every cleaning task offer the right configuration, thus ensuring excellent cleaning results and a high level of user convenience.
Makes wet and dry vacuum cleaners even more versatile: Original Kärcher WD accessories
Only with the right accessory can the wet and dry vacuum cleaners display their full multifunctional nature, whether it's getting into narrow spaces in the vehicle interior, connecting to power tools or collecting drill dust – leaving dirt with no chance. Used in combination with the devices, they deliver highly impressive cleaning efficiency and expand the application possibilities.
Filters
Designed to perfectly fit Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners, Kärcher’s filters and filter bags reliably filter out dirt: our cartridge and flat pleated filters allow you to switch between wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Kärcher fleece filter bags are extremely tear-resistant and are also ideal for heavy-duty use, for example when vacuuming coarse and wet dirt. For the WD 4-7 and KWD 4-6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners, an additional flat pleated renovation filter and filter bag are available. These are ideal for vacuuming up fine dust, such as the dust produced during renovation work or when working with power tools. Made from high-quality materials, they guarantee long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use.
Which filter and filter bag are appropriate for which wet and dry vacuum cleaner?
Accessory kits
The Kärcher accessory kits are very practical and versatile: the various nozzles can solve the most diverse cleaning problems quickly and easily. For example, the entire vehicle interior can be cleaned using the car interior cleaning kit. With its switchable floor nozzle for carpets and hard floors and the upholstery nozzle with thread lifter, the household kit includes ideal accessories for lots of common household cleaning tasks. Thanks to the blower adapter set and the blower function of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, inflatable products, such as paddling pools, airbeds, inflatable boats, etc. can be blown up with ease. Conversely, the suction function on the device can be used for quick deflation.
Nozzles
The specially developed nozzles also guarantee perfect cleaning results: the switchable floor nozzle, for example, guarantees both quick and residue-free dirt pick-up for dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt. The flexible crevice nozzle, for example, is ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas around the home, in the basement, the workshop or the car. The car nozzle and upholstery nozzle ensure quick and easy cleaning of textile surfaces in the car and around the home.
Special applications
Special applications require specific solutions: the Kärcher drill dust catcher, for example, enables safe and dust-free drilling on all common wall and ceiling surfaces, by extracting the drill dust directly at the drilling site. The extension suction hose and the extension suction tube, for instance, increase the operating radius and offer greater freedom of movement in application.
Accessories for battery-operated wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Unlimited freedom: With the exchangeable batteries and rapid chargers of the 18 V or 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform the battery-operated wet and dry vacuum cleaners are ready to use at any time, even if there is no power outlet nearby.
And for even more flexibility, the batteries can also be used in other devices of the 18 V or 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.