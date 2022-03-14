Accessories for wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Accessories for battery-operated wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Unlimited freedom: With the exchangeable batteries and rapid chargers of the 18 V or 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform the battery-operated wet and dry vacuum cleaners are ready to use at any time, even if there is no power outlet nearby.

And for even more flexibility, the batteries can also be used in other devices of the 18 V or 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.