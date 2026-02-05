Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Classic
The compact WD 1 Classic impresses with its 12-litre plastic container, blower function, 3-metre cable, fleece filter bag and four castors for added convenience and powerful yet efficient performance.
The WD 1 Classic with black device head stands out from the crowd for its compact design, its suction power and its energy efficiency – with a rated input power of just 850 watts. This ensures the device delivers top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust 12-litre plastic container, a 3-metre cable and a 1.8-metre suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle, a foam filter and a fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage area on the device head can be used to safely place down tools and small parts such as screws and nails. The device also impresses with its space-saving storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle to make it easier to move from place to place.
Features and benefits
Compact designFlexible and versatile use. Space-saving storage.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bagTriple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material. For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|850
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 220
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 42
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container black
|Power cable (m)
|3
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 378
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Suction hose type: with straight handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
- Foam filter: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Accessory storage on the device
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room