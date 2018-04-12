Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C
Equipped with blower function and single-piece cartridge filter: The wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C has a 12 l plastic container, 4 m cable and 1.8 m suction hose.
The WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C impresses with its compact design, excellent suction power and energy efficiency – with a rated input power of just 1,000 W. This device achieves top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust and impact-resistant 12-litre plastic container, a 4 m cable and a 1.8 m suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle and a fleece filter bag. The one-piece cartridge filter makes it possible to vacuum dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter and can be mounted on the filter basket by turning it clockwise. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage surface on the device head is used for safely storing tools and small parts. The parking position provided on the bumper also allows the tubes and floor nozzles to be stored quickly and conveniently. In addition, the device boasts space-saving storage, easy accessory storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle, which makes it comfortable to carry.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. Compact device storage.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quick parking of the handle on the machine head for stoppages and interruptions.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|220
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 220
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 43
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 378
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Suction hose type: with straight handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room