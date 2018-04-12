Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18 Pet
The compact entry-level WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18 Pet wet and dry vacuum cleaner boasts a 12 l plastic container, a blower function and accessories for removing pet hair.
The WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18 Pet impresses with its compact design, excellent suction power and energy efficiency – with a nominal power consumption of just 1,000 watts. This device achieves top cleaning results whether you are tackling dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. An upholstery nozzle is included for reliably removing pet hair from textile surfaces. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner comes with a robust 12-litre plastic container, a 4-metre cable and a 1.8-metre suction hose with a straight handle, a clips floor nozzle, foam filter and a fleece filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also has a practical blower function that can be used to clean in places where vacuuming is difficult, and more besides. The storage surface on top of the device is used for safely storing tools and small parts, such as screws and nails. Tubes and floor nozzles can also be packed away quickly and conveniently in the parking position provided on the bumper. In addition, the device boasts space-saving storage, easy accessory storage, the Pull & Push locking system and an ergonomically shaped carrying handle, which makes it comfortable to carry.
Features and benefits
For thorough and reliable removal of animal hairFor the best cleaning results on sensitive surfaces, large surfaces and in narrow gaps.
Practical accessory storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. Compact device storage.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws or nails.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|max. 220
|Vacuum (mbar)
|220
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 43
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 378
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Suction hose type: with straight handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Pet hair brush
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
- Foam filter: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room