Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 S V-17/4/20 + 4 FB
The WD 3 S V-17/4/20 + 4 FB wet and dry vacuum cleaner provides excellent suction and impresses with a 17 litre stainless steel container, 4 metre cord, 2 metre suction hose, cartridge filter and a total of 5 fleece filter bags.
The WD 3 S V-17/4/20 + 4 FB wet and dry vacuum cleaner with rated input power of only 1,000 watts comes with four extra fleece filter bags in addition to the one fleece filter bag supplied ordinarily. The device also features a Clips floor nozzle, robust 17 litre stainless steel container, 4-metre cable, 2-metre suction hose, removable handle, cartridge filter and fleece filter bag, thus allowing optimal cleaning results to be achieved for dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The 1-piece cartridge filter enables convenient vacuuming of dry and wet dirt, without having to change the filter. Other features: removable handle for added convenience when vacuuming in confined spaces, space-saving and secure storage of suction hose, practical blower function, storage area on device head for tool and small parts, cable hook, ergonomic carrying handle, rotary switch for switching the device on and off with ease, and Pull & Push locking system for simplifying the opening and closing of the container. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be removed and the accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose. Another clever feature is the surface on top of the device for storing small parts.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|353 x 328 x 493
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 5 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room