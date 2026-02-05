Vacuuming with twice the power: two 18-volt batteries supply energy to a high-performance 36-volt motor for demanding cleaning tasks. The WD 4-18 Dual battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner is part of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform and offers maximum freedom of movement when vacuuming. The device perfectly combines a 2.2-metre suction hose and clips floor nozzle and can remove wet, fine or coarse dirt in no time at all. The vacuum cleaner has an impact-resistant 20-litre plastic container, fleece filter bag and a flat pleated filter that is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented removal technology, the filter can be removed and cleaned in seconds – without coming into contact with dirt. Where vacuuming is not possible, the blower function comes into its own. The suction hose storage is space-saving; simply hang it securely on the device head. The tubes and floor nozzle are also quickly and conveniently parked on the bumper. Other features include the ergonomic carrying handle and the "Pull & Push" locking system for easy opening and closing of the container.