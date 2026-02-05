Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 4-18 Dual Battery Set
Two 18 V batteries supply a powerful 36 V motor: WD 4-18 Dual Battery Set battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 20-litre plastic container, 2.2 m suction hose, blower function and flat pleated filter.
Vacuuming without limits: powered by two 18-volt batteries and a powerful 36-volt motor. The WD 4-18 Dual Battery Set battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner is part of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform and combines powerful suction with impressive freedom of movement when vacuuming. The device perfectly combines a 2.2-metre suction hose and clips floor nozzle and can remove wet, fine or coarse dirt in no time at all. The vacuum cleaner has an impact-resistant 20-litre plastic container, fleece filter bag and a flat pleated filter that is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented removal technology, the filter can be removed and cleaned in seconds – without coming into contact with dirt. Where vacuuming is not possible, the blower function comes into its own. The suction hose storage is space-saving; simply hang it securely on the device head. The tubes and floor nozzle are also quickly and conveniently parked on the bumper. Other features include the ergonomic carrying handle and the "Pull & Push" locking system for easy opening and closing of the container. Two 18 V Kärcher Battery Power batteries and a battery charger are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
18 V + 18 V = 36 V of powerPowerful 36 V motor powered by two 18 V lithium-ion batteries. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. The battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner with the highest suction power in the Kärcher Home & Garden range.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used. Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
Practical accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- Compact device storage.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Motor voltage (V)
|36
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|380
|Suction Power (W)
|100
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 150
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 32
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|2
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 28 (5,0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|143
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|66
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|12,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 411 x 526
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery (2 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (2 pc.)
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Intelligent display: integrated in the battery
- Blower function
- Parking position
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden shed
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Garage
- Cellar
- Entrance area
- Hobby room