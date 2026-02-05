Powerful and portable: the 36-volt motor of the WD 4-18 S Dual battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner is powered by two 18-volt batteries for powerful suction and maximum freedom of movement when vacuuming. The battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner is part of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform and removes wet, fine or coarse dirt in no time at all. The vacuum cleaner has a robust 20-litre stainless steel container, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a clips floor nozzle, fleece filter bag and a convenient flat pleated filter that is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuum cleaning without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented removal technology, the filter can be removed and cleaned in seconds – without coming into contact with dirt. Where vacuuming is not possible, the blower function comes into its own. The suction hose storage is space-saving; simply hang it securely on the device head. The tubes and floor nozzle are also quickly and conveniently parked on the bumper. Other features include the ergonomic carrying handle and the "Pull & Push" locking system for easy opening and closing of the container.