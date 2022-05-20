Super powerful and energy-efficient with 1,100 watts: the WD 4 P V-20/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner’s device, suction hose and clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for the best cleaning results. Wet, dry, fine or coarse dirt is removed non-stop without having to change the filter. The device comes with a robust and impact-resistant 20-litre plastic container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, Clips floor nozzle, flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The built-in power outlet with automatic on/off switch simplifies working with power tools. Thanks to patented technology, the filter in the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be removed easily and quickly – without coming into contact with any dirt. Where vacuuming is not possible, the additional blower function helps. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be stored compactly on the device head. The tubes and floor nozzle are also quickly and conveniently parked on the bumper. Other advantages include the Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device.